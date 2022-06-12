Billie Eilish Forced To Pause London Concert After Fans Suffer In Heat

Billie Eilish was forced to put her concert on pause on Saturday evening after fans got into difficulties at London’s O2 arena.

Hot temperatures inside the auditorium meant some fans risked becoming squashed and overwhelmed, something the American singer spotted and halted her music.

The BBC reports that Eilish was concerned about the fans at the front of the stage and asked them, “Are you all ok? People were fainting and getting pulled out. It’s hot, I know.

“Take a step back, give everybody some space. If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone. Don’t try to save feelings.”

Fans were seen looking after each other and Eilish was able to resume her concert after a few minutes.

The singer previously stopped a show in Atlanta after noticing a spectator was having breathing difficulties, and put out a call for an inhaler.

The 20-year-old Oscar-winning star will be headlining this year’s Glastonbury Festival later this month, making her the youngest solo headliner in the event’s history.