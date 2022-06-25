You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

International Insider: Pouncing On Cannes Lions; Paramount+ Stars In London; Studios Circle CineEurope; Eurovision; Paul Haggis Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Daytime Emmy Awards: 'General Hospital' Named Best Drama, Mishael Morgan Makes History - Full Winners List
Read the full story

“Dark Day”: Billie Eilish Slams Supreme Court Abortion Decision From Glastonbury Stage

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish performs at Glastonbury Festival, June 24, 2022. Joel C Ryan/AP

Billie Eilish spoke out strongly against the US Supreme Court decision to end the constitutional right to abortion from her position on stage at Glastonbury.

The 20-year-old singer told the enormous crowd in front of the Pyramid Stage, “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US.

“I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer.”

She went on to dedicate her song about older men who abuse their position, “Your Power”, to everyone affected by the decision announced earlier on Friday.

Eilish’s appearance at Glastonbury made her the youngest ever solo headliner in the Festival’s history.

Another performer to protest the decision was folk star Phoebe Bridgers, who made her debut on the John Peel stage and slammed the “old Supreme Court justices “who try to tell us what to do with our bodies.”

The ruling reverses 50 years of precedent from the landmark 1973 case that gave women in the U.S. the right under federal law to terminate a pregnancy, and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that largely maintained the right.

“The Court finds that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition,” said Friday’s opinion, announced by the Court.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad