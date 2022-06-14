You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Co-Creator Bill Prady’s Pine Tree Entertainment Inks First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. Television, Moves Pact From Netflix

Bill Prady
Courtesy of Collin Stark / Chris Haston / Warner Bros.

Bill Prady, co-creator of The Big Bang Theory, is heading back to Warner Bros. Television.

Prady’s Pine Tree Entertainment, which he runs with former Netflix exec Chris Sanagustin, has struck a first-look deal with the studio behind the long-running CBS sitcom that Prady co-created with Chuck Lorre.

It comes just two years after Prady struck a first-look deal with Netflix.

The new multi-year deal will see Pine Tree develop scripted programming including multi- and single-camera comedies, dramas and genre series, for a variety of platforms including HBO Max, cable and broadcast networks and non-Warner Bros.-owned streamers.

In addition to reuniting Prady with the studio behind 279 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, it also reunites him with Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey, who signed Prady to his Netflix deal. The deal also sees Sanagustin return to the studio, where she got her first Hollywood gig as a production assistant.

Prady got his entertainment break at Jim Henson Productions and also worked on series including Married…With Children, Dream On, Caroline in the City and Dharma & Greg.

Sanagustin was previously Director of International Originals at Netflix, where she oversaw series from Brazil including Nobody’s Looking, and has overseen drama series such as Bates Motel, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and The Mindy Project.

Bill Prady said, “It’s exciting for Chris and me to be back at Warner Bros., a studio I first called home almost two decades ago. We are thrilled to partner with a creative team that shares our vision for innovative television and the championing of new voices.”

Prady is represented by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston, and Lichter Grossman. Sanagustin is represented by Patti Felker.

