Beyoncé Teases New Music Project ‘Renaissance’, Release Date Set

Oscar and Emmy nominee and 28-time Grammy Award winner Beyoncé has teased what is speculated to be her next solo album, Renaissance, which is due for release on July 29. Fans had been tipped off that something was possibly afoot when the singer deleted the profile pictures and bios from her social media accounts earlier this month.

That changed today with her profiles all updated to read “act i Renaissance 7.29.” Other social media accounts, for music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple and Tidal, also posted the tease and date. Beyoncé’s website provided links to “pre-save” and “pre-add” options. Renaissance t-shirts, a photo booklet and poster are also available to purchase. It is unclear if the “act i” means this is the first in a multi-part project.

The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé's back July 29 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/BckUCIFbIC — Spotify (@Spotify) June 16, 2022

The record is expected to include 16 tracks. If this is indeed Beyoncé’s next solo album, it would mark her seventh and would act as a follow up to 2016’s Lemonade.

Since that record’s release, Beyoncé voiced Nala in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King for which she produced and curated the soundtrack; released joint album Everything Is Love with Jay-Z in 2018; wrote, directed and starred in Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé on Netflix; wrote directed and produced album Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift; orchestrated the visual album Black Is King for Disney Plus; and released the single “Be Alive” for the soundtrack to Warner Bros’ 2021 biopic King Richard. She kicked off the Oscars last March with an opening performance of the nominated song from a tennis court stage in Compton.