Derek Tsang, Director Of Oscar-Nominated Chinese Drama ‘Better Days,’ Signs With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Derek Tsang, who directed the Oscar-nominated Chinese drama Better Days, has signed with Anonymous Content for representation.

The Hong Kong filmmaker’s 2019 feature centered on a bullied teenage girl who formed an unlikely friendship with a mysterious young man. Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Yee starred. The film grossed over $14M on its opening day in China and nearly $240M during its theatrical run. It subsequently received an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film, making Tsang the youngest Chinese director ever to receive the recognition—also garnering wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Female Lead and more at the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards.

Tsang is currently co-executive producing and directing the pilot for The Three-Body Problem, a Netflix series adaptation of Liu Cixin’s alien invasion novel of the same name. The series hails from David Benioff and Dan Weiss (of Game of Thrones fame), who serve as showrunners and exec produce under their overall deal with the streamer. Alexander Woo co-created the series and is also serving as its EP and writer under his own deal with Netflix.

Prior to Better Days, Tsang directed the critically-acclaimed coming-of-age romantic drama Soulmate, which received seven nominations at the Taiwan Golden Horse Awards and 12 Hong Kong Film Award noms including Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Leading Actress. For his work on that title, he won Best Director from Hong Kong or Taiwan at the 8th China Film Directors’ Guild Awards, and at the Hong Kong Directors’ Guild Awards.

Anonymous Content is a production and management company that represents a diverse roster of writers, directors, actors and comedians. Recent releases from the media company include Benjamin Cleary’s sci-fi drama Swan Song for Apple TV+; Netflix’s Worth, starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci; Tom McCarthy’s Matt Damon starrer Stillwater for Focus Features; and George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky for Netflix. Up next for the company is Garth Davis’ sci-fi thriller Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre, which is set for release via Amazon.

Tsang continues to be represented by UTA.