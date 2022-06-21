It Starts On The Page: Read The Script For ‘Better Call Saul’s Season 6 Midseason Finale

Since its 2015 premiere, the Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul has matched the original crime drama’s level of acclaim. The AMC and Sony Pictures Television series’ focus on the eponymous shady attorney played by Bob Odenkirk has earned the series 39 Emmy nominations. The sixth and final season had its midseason finale May 23, and the series returns for its final episodes beginning July 11.

Season 6’s midseason finale, “Plan and Execution,” is the latest installment of It Starts on the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Starring as Jimmy McGill, Odenkirk masterfully charts the character’s path from con man and small-time lawyer to criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman in the crime drama created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. Season 6 sees Saul and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) set on ruining the career of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), while Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) tries to protect Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) from the threat of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

“Plan and Execution,” written and directed by Thomas Schnauz, begins with Lalo, after surviving an assassination attempt, climbing out of a manhole before driving off in a rental car. It is soon revealed that he is using the sewer system to stake out Gus’ industrial laundry, where Gus plans to create a meth lab. Meanwhile, Saul rushes to reshoot a fake incriminating photograph between himself and a judge that will put Howard in another bad position.

