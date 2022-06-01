BET Awards Nominations: Doja Cat Leads Field With Six; Drake & Ari Lennox Lands Four Each

Doja Cat scored a leading six nominations including Album of the Year for the 2022 BET Awards, which were revealed today. Drake and Ari Lennox are next with four noms apiece.
The 22nd BET Awards celebrate creative expression and Black excellence across music, TV, film, and sports.
The trophies will be handed out during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. BET will air the Taraji P. Henson-hosted ceremony live at 8 p.m. ET and at 8 p.m. delayed in the West.
Here are the nominees for the 2022 BET Awards:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
Essence
Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
Every Chance I Get
DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Family Ties
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Feat. Sza
Way 2 Sexy
Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Whole Lotta Money (Remix)
Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
Family Ties
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
Have Mercy
Chlöe
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Feat. Sza
Pressure
Ari Lennox
Smokin Out The Window
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Way 2 Sexy
Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic
Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic
Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost
Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy
Drake
Donda
Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe
Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her
Doja Cat
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
All in Your Hands
Marvin Sapp
Come to Life
Kanye West
Grace
Kelly Price
Hallelujah
Fred Hammond
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
Jireh
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
We Win
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
Best Of Me (Originals)
Alicia Keys
Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige
Have Mercy
Chlöe
Pressure
Ari Lennox
Roster
Jazmine Sullivan
Unloyal
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
Woman
Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes
Bel-Air
Anthony Anderson
Black-Ish
Damson Idris
Snowfall
Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker
Respect/Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks
Bel-Air
Sterling K. Brown
This Is Us
Will Smith
King Richard
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard
Coco Jones
Bel-Air
Issa Rae
Insecure
Jennifer Hudson
Respect
Mary J. Blige
Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah
The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary
Regina King
The Harder They Fall
Zendaya
Euphoria/Spider-Man: No Way Home
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry
