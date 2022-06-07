WME Signs ‘Swan Song’ Filmmaker Benjamin Cleary

EXCLUSIVE: WME has inked Oscar winner Benjamin Cleary, whose short film Stutterer won the Oscar in 2016.

The Irish writer, director and producer from Dublin most recently wrote and directed the Apple thriller Swan Song, based on his own original idea.

WME

Anonymous Content, Know Wonder, and Concordia produced the film, which starred Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close, Awkwafina and Naomi Harris.

In 2017, Cleary and his creative partner Michael O’Connor co-founded a development and production studio called Mr. Kite. They were recently awarded Best VR Interactive Experience at Cannes XR 2022 for their first project, a virtual reality animation experience called Glimpse starring Taron Egerton and Lucy Boynton.

Mr. Kite is currently developing a world-building blockchain video game called Today, teaming up with top game developers and collaborators in the worlds of design, architecture, film, fashion, music and art.

Cleary continues to be represented by The Agency (London), Iconoclast, Anonymous Content and Assembly Productions.