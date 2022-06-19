You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Lizzo Announces Commitment To Change Ableist Lyrics In Hit Song ‘GRRRLS’ Via Social Media

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse: Barry Levinson Talks 'On The Waterfront'
Read the full story

Ben Stiller Travels To Poland With United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees To Support Humanitarian Effort In Ukraine

Deadline Contenders Television – Arrivals - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Director/EP Ben Stiller from Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood ) Deadline Contenders Television – Arrivals - Day 1

Ben Stiller and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees partner to support those fleeing Ukraine while the war with Russia rages on.

In a dual post with the UN Refugees Instagram page, a picture is shared of Stiller talking with UNHCR staff in Poland. The actor mentions in his caption how he’s learning, sharing stories, and offering support to those in need.

“I’m here to learn, to share stories that illustrate the human impact of war and to amplify calls for solidarity,” he said. “I hope you’ll follow along and share your own messages of support, for people who have fled their homes in Ukraine and for people who have been forced to flee all over the world. Everyone has the right to seek safety. Whoever, wherever, whenever.”

Stiller has joined other celebrities including Sean Penn, Angelina Jolie, and Mila Kunis who have supported humanitarian efforts in Ukraine as the country continues to suffer from the Russian invasion.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad