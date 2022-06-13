John Morayniss’ Blink49 Studios Strikes Overall Deal With ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Co-EP Ben Sokolowski – Banff

EXCLUSIVE: John Morayniss’ Blink49 Studios has struck an overall deal with The Walking Dead: World Beyond co-exec producer Ben Sokolowski.

The deal is the second of its type from the nascent Canadian studio over the past months after it tied with Lucifer exec Sheri Elwood in March.

Sokolowski, whose credits also include The Flash and Cloverfield, will develop shows with Blink49 as a non-writing executive producer. He is the co-exec of AMC Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond and has written four episodes.

Sokolowski’s first development project under the deal is Breakers from Netflix’s 21 Thunder co-creator Riley Adams.

Breakers follows three young surfers from Vancouver Island who dream of big-wave glory but one goes missing. When the police refuse to act, the other two must take it upon themselves, plunging into the island’s criminal waters.

Founded by Morayniss, Patrick Theroux, Nelson Kuo-Lee and Jeff Lynas last year, Endeavor Content-backed studio Blink49 has moved rapidly, having also picked up the rights to New York Times bestselling author Marissa Stapley’s romantic drama Things To Do When It’s Raining and Charlene Carr’s Hold My Girl, along with being commissioned to produce Bell Media’s Sight Unseen.

The company also hired former Netflix Original Series Director Carolyn Newman, who will discuss the deal this afternoon in a Deadline-moderated session at the Banff World Media Festival.