Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Amy Sedaris & More Set For Musical Comedy ‘Theater Camp’ From Picturestart, Topic Studios And Gloria Sanchez Productions

Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, Amy Sedaris, Alan S. Kim, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron and Nathan Lee Graham will star in the musical comedy Theater Camp, marking the directorial debut of Gordon and Nick Lieberman.

The film written by Platt, Galvin, Gordon and Lieberman is inspired by their 2020 short film of the same name. It will follow the eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York, as they band together with the beloved founder’s bro-y son to keep the camp afloat, when she falls into a coma right before the summer session is set to begin. Up-and-comers including Alexander Bello, Kyndra Sanchez, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan and Vivienne Sachs will round out the cast of the pic, which will feature original music written by Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, Platt and Mark Sonnenblick.

Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey and Julia Hammer will produce for Picturestart, alongside Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios, and Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Alex Brown and Mary Bundy for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Picturestart and Topic Studios are the film’s financiers.

“We haven’t stopped giggling over this movie since Gloria Sanchez first showed us the short and seeing the incredible ambition and creativity Molly, Nick, Ben, and Noah have brought to THEATER CAMP has been our big-time happy place,” said Picturestart’s Founder & CEO, Feig. “We are so thrilled to work with Maria and Ryan at Topic and can’t wait to bring audiences along to the hilarious and heartwarming “summer session” at camp.”

“When we heard who was coming to this summer camp, we immediately knew we had to join,” added Topic Studios President, Maria Zuckerman. “This is a true dream team – visionary creators Molly, Nick, Ben and Noah, amazing partners Picturestart and Gloria Sanchez, and an uproarious group of actors. We can’t wait for the show to begin.”

Picturestart also recently produced Cooper Raiff’s Sundance prize winner Cha Cha Real Smooth, in which he stars alongside Dakota Johnson. Notable past releases from the indie New York studio Topic include Cannes prize winner The Climb and Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance 2022 Grand Jury Prize winner, Nanny.

James McGough, COO, and Christina Tajalli, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs, negotiated the deal for Theater Camp on behalf of Picturestart.