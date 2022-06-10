Bear Grylls Takes Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Into Wild For Interactive Netflix Special From The Natural Studios And Banijay Asia

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is heading into the harsh forests of Serbia with adventurer Bear Grylls in an interactive special for Netflix India.

A teaser for Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls has dropped showing the Indian actor, fashion icon, dancer and rapper pushing his boundaries and learning survival skills as he ventures into the wild to find a rare flower for his lady.

Like its interactive Black Mirror episode ‘Bandersnatch’ from 2018, viewers will be able to pick the course of his adventure. The show drops on Netflix internationally on July 8. Watch the trailer here.

Banijay Asia is producing the special in association with The Natural Studios, which Grylls launched as a joint venture with Banijay in 2020.

Singh is known for high-grossing Hindi-language movies such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Simmba.

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said: “Netflix brings India’s first ever interactive adventure special that will give audiences all over the world the controls to test Ranveer Singh, as he pushes his boundaries in this adrenaline-pumping experience of a lifetime.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder and CEO of Banijay Asia added: “Ranveer vs Wild is a huge step in pushing the envelope of interactive reality TV and we are elated to bring this exciting special to Netflix members across the world. While the world is familiar with Ranveer’s electrifying spirit and adventurous side, with this show, we’ll see the best of both sides coming out as he embarks on his quest for love.