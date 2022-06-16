Bear Grylls Firm The Natural Studios Signs YouTube Adventurer Coyote Peterson

Bear Grylls has looked to streaming for the next generation of adventurer talent.

His company The Natural Studios, a joint venture with indie production giant Banijay, has formalized an agreement with YouTube wildlife documentarian Coyote Peterson, whose Brave Wilderness channel has 20.1M subscribers.

The partnership will see him collaborate with screen adventurer Bear Grylls and The Natural Studios Co-CEO Delbert Shoopman to create IP for audiences worldwide.

Peterson and Grylls kick off of collaboration with Brave Wilderness episode titled ‘The Game of Horns,’ which is focused on the plight of Africa’s rhinoceros’ species. Lensed in the Eastern Cape, prompts viewing to participate in their ‘Save the Horns’ fundraising initiative.

Peterson created his YouTube channel, in 2014 Referred to as ‘The King of Sting,’ he became known for his encounters with the world’s most dangerous, and often misunderstood, species. He picked up an International Emmy Kids Award in 2015 for his online series, Breaking Trail, and since 2017, has held a Guinness World Record for the most-subscribed digital account dedicated to animals.

He has fronted Animal Planet’s Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild, and has also appeared on a multitude of day and night-time talk shows including Conan, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and during the pandemic, stepped up for a video call with President Joe Biden, and Dr. Anthony Fauci to promote the vaccine program.

Shoopman and Grylls — known for shows such as Man vs Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and Hostile Planet — launched The Natural Studios in 2019 with backing from Banijay.

Grylls said: “Coyote is a raw talent who has captured a global market, and he lives and breathes our sense of adventure exploration. Millions around the world have been inspired by his YouTube endeavors and this love of wildlife. Together with Del and the team, I can’t wait to see how we can bring his passion and spirit to our clients in both the U.S. and beyond.”

“Over the past decade, my team and I have worked tirelessly to be this generation’s voice for the animals of our planet,” added Peterson. “On every step of the journey, I’ve followed and have been inspired by the career that Bear has built, always dreaming that one day I would have the chance to venture alongside him. They say that with hard work, dreams come true, for me, this is that moment, the opportunity of a lifetime. No one knows mud, blood, sweat and tears better than Bear and by teaming up with The Natural Studios, we will have an unprecedented positive influence on the adventure and wildlife space for generations to come.”