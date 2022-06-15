Skip to main content
Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch To Depart Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ In September

Beanie Feldstein, 'Funny Girl' Matthew Murphy

Funny Girl stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will depart the productionl on September 25, producers announced today.

In a tweet, the show addressed the return of Feldstein following a week off after testing positive from Covid, then announces the September departure.

“Beanie returns tomorrow!,” the tweet says. “14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch now through September 25th. Stay tuned for additional casting news to join Ramin Karimloo & Jared Grimes and the company of Funny Girl.”

MORE TO COME…

 

