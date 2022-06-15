Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch To Depart Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ In September

Funny Girl stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will depart the productionl on September 25, producers announced today.
In a tweet, the show addressed the return of Feldstein following a week off after testing positive from Covid, then announces the September departure.
“Beanie returns tomorrow!,” the tweet says. “14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch now through September 25th. Stay tuned for additional casting news to join Ramin Karimloo & Jared Grimes and the company of Funny Girl.”
MORE TO COME…
