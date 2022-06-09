BBC Veteran & ‘We Hunt Together’ Producer Esther Springer Joins Fledgling Indie/Agency Creators Inc.’s TV & Film Division

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran BBC producer Esther Springer has left after two decades to join fledgling creative indie Creators Inc.’s TV and film division.

Creators Inc. was quietly formed late last year by British advertising guru Jani Guest, the former MD of BAFTA-winning ads producer Independent Films, along with Debbie Mason, the founder of Broadchurch indie Kudos and former Ingenious Media Exec Jamie Jessop. Mason is President of TV and Film and Jessop is COO of Creators Inc.

Adopting a model similar to Gangs of London producer Pulse Films, the indie is split between three divisions: film and TV, docs and audio, and commercial, with Springer joining in March as Creative Director, TV and Film to help advance the slate with a focus on high-end projects for both international and domestic audiences.

Creators Inc. also represents directors including Guy Ritchie, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Boiling Point’s Philip Barantini for commercials.

Springer was with the BBC then BBC Studios for two decades working on the production side, developing the likes of Jack Thorne’s BAFTA-winning The Fades and Murdered by my Boyfriend, and more recently exec producing UKTV thriller We Hunt Together.

Guest said she “made her mark at the BBC as a true champion of writers and has spent much of her career discovering and collaborating with incredible talent, new and established.”

“Esther knows it’s all about the writer and the story and we’re delighted to have her passion embedded in the DNA of the company,” added Guest.

Creators Inc. has so far made podcast Desperately Seeking Wisdom, in which former Downing Street Spin Doctor Craig Oliver interviews famous people including Richard Curtis, and three BBC radio commissions.