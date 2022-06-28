BBC Unveils Documentary Slate At Sheffield Doc Fest Including Shows On Alzheimer’s & Alcoholics Anonymous

The BBC has unveiled a five-strong documentary slate at Sheffield Doc Fest including shows on Alzheimer’s Disease, Alcoholics Anonymous and paranormal activity, along with a fourth-series recommission of The Detectives.

The five shows unveiled at Sheffield Doc Fest include Family 23 (working title), a single film that tells the story of an ordinary family from the Midlands who found themselves in the middle of one of the biggest breakthroughs in research into Alzheimer’s Disease.

Meanwhile, Saved – Inside AA (working title) will mark the 75th anniversary of Alcoholics Anonymous in the UK, exploring the origins of the well-known organization, its religious foundations and what brings so many people through its doors.

Body on the Beach (working title) investigates the discovery of the body of a young woman on a beach in South West Scotland in 2005 and Paranormal explores the strange incidents that unfolded in a remote part of north Wales from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

The BBC is also doubling down on the Paddy McGuinness and Christine McGuinness-led doc on autism by greenlighting Christine McGuinness: The Secret World of Autistic Women and Girls (working title), which can explore how autism in women and girls has been ignored and misunderstood by science and society.

There is also a fourth season of The Detectives, another well-regarded show, with this series set to focus on how a specialist unit in Rochdale brought down one of Greater Manchester’s most notorious organized crime groups.