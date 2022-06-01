Bart Bryant Dies In Car Crash; Three-time PGA Tour Winner Was 59

Bart Bryant, a three-time PGA Tour winner, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a Florida state highway Tuesday. The golfer was 59.

“The PGA Tour family mourns the tragic loss of 3-time TOUR winner Bart Bryant,” the organization said in a tweeted statement today.

According to Florida’s WFLA, Bryant and wife Donna were in a white SUV on central Florida’s State Route 33 when their vehicle, which was stopped in traffic due to road construction, was rear-ended by a pick-up truck traveling at 60 mph. Police are investigating why the 21-year-old driver of the truck, who was not injured, failed to stop.

First responders arrived at the scene to find Bryant, a resident of Auburndale, Florida, unresponsive. He died after being transported to a nearby hospital; Donna Bryant suffered only minor injuries.

Bryant began his professional golfing career in 1986, and won the 2004 Texas Open at the age of 41. The following year he won both the Memorial Tournament and the Tour Championship, beating out Tiger Woods in the latter. Bryant played in a total of 317 PGA Tour tournaments.

The golfer’s elder brother, Brad Bryant, won the PGA Tour’s 1995 Walt Disney World Classic.

In a statement, the Bryant Family said it “is grateful for all the prayers and support from the golf community across the country. We know Bart is with Jesus . We will miss him.”