Barry Garron Dies: Television Critics Assn. President, Author And THR TV Critic Was 72

Barry Garron, the former chief television critic for The Hollywood Reporter, has died. He was 72 and died Thursday at a rehabilitation facility in Arizona.

His death was confimed by his former publication and daughter, Rachel Dain. No specific cause of death was given, but Garron was hospitalized during Memorial Day weekend and had past episodes of Crohn’s disease and cancer.

Garron worked at newspapers in Columbia and upstate New York before starting as a critic for The Kansas City Star in 1973, exiting in 1997 to move to Los Angeles and join the THR staff. He worked as chief television critic until 2009, then became a freelancer for numerous publications. He was active until his death.

He was a former president of the TV Critics Association and covered the group’s winter and summer press tours for four decades.

Born in Chicago on Sept. 2, 1949, he studied journalism and political science at the University of Missouri-Columbia, earning two degrees in 1971. He later received an MBA from the University of Kansas.

In 2016, Garron moved to Mesa, Arizona, and later published The Jeopardy! Book of Answers, which he cowrote with Harry Friedman, the game show’s longtime executive producer.

Survivors include his daughter, Rachel, a production engineer for KCAL-TV and KCBS-TV in L.A.; son-in-law David; granddaughters Sierra and Alisa; brother David; sister-in-law Myrna; niece Courtney; and nephew Daniel.

His wife of 38 years, Sandi, died in 2010. Donations in his name can be made to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

