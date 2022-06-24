You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Senate Passes Bipartisan Gun Violence Bill; Legislation Expands Safety Measures But Falls Short Of Ban On Assault Weapons

Supreme Court Overturns Roe V Wade In Landmark Opinion
Barack Obama Calls Supreme Court Abortion Decision An Attack On “Essential Freedoms Of Millions Of Americans”

Former President Barack Obama has denounced today’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and abortion rights, releasing a statement saying, “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

Obama continued, “Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you’re looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight.

“For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming—but that doesn’t make it any less devastating.”

The former president also retweeted his previous statement on the matter, and Michelle Obama tweeted a statement.

See all of the tweets below.

