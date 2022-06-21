Bad Wolf Options ‘The No-Show’ From ‘Flatshare’ Writer Beth O’Leary

EXCLUSIVE: His Dark Materials and Industry producer Bad Wolf has optioned the dramatic rights to The No-Show from British writer Beth O’Leary, who also penned the original source material for Paramount+’s Flatshare.

Deadline understands Bad Wolf is in talks with an international network over greenlighting the adaptation, which is being exec produced by O’Leary.

The bestselling author’s fourth novel, which was published in April, follows three women – Siobhan, Jane and Miranda – who seemingly have nothing in common but find that they’re involved with the same man, with each of them being stood up on Valentine’s Day by the elusive Joseph Carter.

The in-demand O’Leary’s Flatshare is being adapted for Paramount+ by On the Edge writer Rose Lewenstein, produced by The Girl Before production and management firm 42.

Bad Wolf Co-Founder Jane Tranter called The No-Show a “story that warms and breaks the heart in equal measure.”

“Beth’s unique tone of voice and talent for weaving surprising, thoughtful stories makes this book perfect for a TV adaptation,” she added.

O’Leary praised Bad Wolf for being “passionate and creative.”

The adaptation represents something of a departure for Sony-backed Bad Wolf, which is behind the BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials, BBC/HBO’s Industry, Sky’s A Discovery of Witches and Russell T Davies’ regenerated Doctor Who.

The No-Show is one of the first projects to be unveiled since Sony acquired Bad Wolf, along with an adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles from Peaky Blinders director Otto Bathurst.

The deal was struck by Sheila David of Darley Anderson Literary, TV & Film Agency.