‘Back To The Future’ Musical Confirms Broadway 2023 Opening

The West End hit musical Back to the Future will, as widely expected, get a Broadway staging in 2023, producers confirmed in a tweet today.

“Synchronize Your Watches — The Future’s coming to Broadway in 2023!!!,” the tweet, which includes a brief teaser clip, says.

Production details, including casting and dates, were not announced.

The musical, based on the 1985 hit film that starred Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, features music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard and a book by Bob Gale, adapted from the original screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Gale. The West End production, which opened in 2021, stars Olly Dobson in the Fox role of Marty McFly, and Roger Bart as Emmett “Doc” Brown, played in the film by Lloyd.

Back to the Future was named Best New Musical at the 2022 Olivier Awards.

Check out the teaser below.