Ava DuVernay To Receive International Emmys’ Founders Award

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Monday that Ava DuVernay will receive the group’s 2022 Founders Award, to be presented during the academy’s awards gala in November.

IATAS cited DuVernay’s Emmy-winning 2019’s Netflix miniseries When They See Us as well as her work leading her company Array, along with credits that include Selma, 13th and Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, the latter of which made her the highest-grossing Black woman director ever at the U.S. box office.

“Ava DuVernay is a force of nature and this is reflected in the remarkable scope and volume of her work,” said International Academy president and CEO Bruce L. Paisner. “She makes significant films and television programs, she uses her platform to reshape our industry and continues to lead a career-long effort to bolster women and people of color in entertainment and ensure inclusivity. We look forward to honoring her extraordinary talent and prolific decade of leadership at Array, with our Founders Award.”

DuVernay, who also is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors, founded and oversees the nonprofit collective Array, which develops, produces and distributes works driven by people of color and women. Array Filmworks’ credits include OWN’s Queen Sugar, Netflix’s Colin in Black and White, HBO Max’s DMZ and CW’s Naomi among others.

Up next for DuVernay: She is writing, directing and producing the film adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s bestselling nonfiction book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent for Netflix, and last month she scored a deal for a romantic drama at Starz toplined by Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson.

“This honor from the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is unexpected and wildly appreciated,” said DuVernay today. “I thank the organization for recognizing my work and salute their efforts to ensure that storytellers of all backgrounds are amplified and celebrated.”