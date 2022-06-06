‘Girl Meets World’ Actors August Maturo & Ava Kolker Reteam On VR Project ‘Just Like You – Food Allergies’

EXCLUSIVE: Girl Meets World actors August Maturo and Ava Kolker have reteamed for Just Like You – Food Allergies, a new docu-drama VR project, which has wrapped production. Maturo is serving as its executive producer, with Kolker aboard as a producer.

Through immersive storytelling, the project will show people what it’s really like to live with food allergies—taking on the stigma and potentially life-threatening consequences of chronic diseases that impact 32 million Americans. It’s informed by the personal experiences of Maturo, who at six years old experienced a potentially fatal anaphylactic reaction while on the set of Girl Meets World, subsequently becoming an outspoken food allergy advocate for children. The 14-year-old currently serves as a national spokesperson for F.A.A.C.T. (Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Connection Team), having previously served that role for Mylan Pharmaceuticals EpiPen and the non-profit F.A.R.E. (Food Allergy Research and Education).

Food Allergies will be presented in multiple formats, including as a narrative short within a documentary feature, a standalone short and a 360-degree VR film. Maturo and Kolker will be presenting a sneak-peak of the film at the Food Allergy Conference for Education and Science in Chicago this month. Jen Greenstreet wrote, directed and produced via her Just Like You Films, alongside Kolker, Mandi Kearns, Chad Swenson, Maha Maturo and F.A.R.E., with August Maturo exec producing under his newly-formed Maturo Entertainment banner.

Maturo is best-known for his starring role as Auggie Matthews on the three-time Emmy-nominated Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. He’s also been seen on series including Weeds, How I Met Your Mother, Dads, Raising Hope, See Dad Run, Suburgatory, Bones, The Odd Couple, Teachers, The Conners and S.W.A.T. Recent film credits include Slapface, Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog, The Nun and the Oscar-qualifying short film, Boys.

Kolker is best known for her roles as Olive Rozalsky on Disney Channel’s Sydney to the Max and as precocious next-door neighbor Ava Morgenstern on Girl Meets World. The actress has also appeared on series including American Horror Story, Dads, Sam & Cat, Black-ish, Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, White Famous, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and How I Met Your Father. Notable film credits include Insidious: The Last Key, Message from the King, Miss Meadows, The Trials of Cate McCall and Scary Movie 5.

Greenstreet founded Just Like You Films in 2009. The company’s films are used as a teaching resource for educators, community leaders, therapists, law enforcement and parents, raising awareness of such important subjects as autism, Down syndrome, Type 1 diabetes, severe burns and child burn survivors, cleft lip and palate, facial anomalies and cancer, in an effort to minimize childhood bullying. JLY Films released its first feature-length film, Just Like You – Anxiety and Depression, via Gravitas Ventures this past March.

Maturo is represented by Mills Kaplan Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Kolker by Coast to Coast Talent and Atlas Artists. Take a sneak peak at Just Like You – Food Allergies by clicking below.