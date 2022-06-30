Ashley Kline-Shapiro Upped To VP Unscripted & Slate Publicity For ABC, Walt Disney TV Alternative

Ashley Kline-Shapiro has been promoted to vice president, unscripted and slate publicity for ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television (WDT) Alternative.

In her new role, she will continue to oversee unscripted publicity for ABC Entertainment and will add Live with Kelly and Ryan — as well as a newly established slate publicity and special projects team — to her purview. She will also be responsible for all executive media relations for Rob Mills’ expanded portfolio, working in close partnership with the corporate communications team and colleagues across Disney TV Studios and Hulu Originals.

Kline-Shapiro will continue to report to Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, who was recently elevated to executive vice president, publicity and events, ABC & General Entertainment, and is part of Shannon Ryan’s organization.

“Ashley is a gifted publicist whose bold campaigns have distinguished ABC Entertainment unscripted content as best in class,” said Bulochnikov-Paul in a statement. “Her expertise, understanding of Rob’s business, and irreplaceable hands-on experience have been key drivers for the success of our campaigns; and, most importantly, she has fostered an environment for her talented teams to feel empowered to do their best work.”

“I am so appreciative of Naomi, Shannon and Rob’s continued leadership and support,” added Kline-Shapiro. “They are the most creative and strategic leaders, and I feel so lucky to work with them and their incredible teams as we promote ABC Entertainment and WDT Alternative’s unparalleled unscripted programming and content.”

Kline-Shapiro’s new slate publicity and special projects team will be responsible for identifying collaborative opportunities across the ABC & general entertainment programming slate, streamlining the approach to publicity events, festivals and junkets. Her team will work with publicists and cross-functional partners within Bulochnikov-Paul’s organization.

Reporting to Kline-Shapiro is Chelsie Tanamachi, who was elevated to director of publicity, unscripted and alternative programming for ABC; and Nicole Balgemino-Kim, who was also elevated to director of slate publicity and special projects.

A longtime vet of unscripted publicity, Kline-Shapiro previously worked at Bravo overseeing campaigns for Top Chef, The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Millionaire Matchmaker. She most recently served as executive director, communications, leading all unscripted programming across ABC, including specials, award shows and late-night.