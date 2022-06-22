It Starts On The Page: Read Jason Katims’ Pilot Script For ‘As We See It’

Jason Katims approached As We See It with a personal connection: his son is on the autism spectrum. He decided to go fully authentic with the casting, hiring three autistic actors that had an understanding of what it means to be on the spectrum. The choice has led to critical acclaim for the Amazon Prime Video series for its well-rounded characters.

The pilot script of As We See It is the latest installment of It Starts on the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Created by Katims and based on the Israeli series On the Spectrum, this comedy-drama from Universal Television follows three roommates on the spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) strive to navigate the world while trying to find a way to live together.

The debut episode, written by Katims and directed by Jesse Peretz, begins with Harrison being coaxed out of the apartment by the group’s therapeutic aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon). She tries to get him join her for a walk to get coffee, but the loud sounds and a barking dog prove too much for him as he retreats back inside. Meanwhile, Jack is having a difficult time at work and insults his boss before being told to go to HR.

