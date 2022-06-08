‘Art Of Love’ With Esai Morales And ‘Tigertail’s Kunjue Li Lands At Samuel Goldwyn Films; Watch Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to Art of Love, the romantic drama from writer-director Betty Kaplan that stars Esai Morales and Tigertail‘s Kunjue Li. It will now be released in domestic theaters and on digital July 22.

The film was originally titled Simone, which is the name of the 2013 Eduardo Lalo novel on which it is based. Set in Puerto Rico, the plot centers on a mysterious, erotic and haunting love story of a writer-professor at a leading university and an aspiring student from the immigrant Chinese community.

Caterina Murino, Joanna Cassidy Braulio Castillo, Zoribel Fonalledas, Bruno Irizarry, Eli Cay, Mélanie Ramos and Aris Mejias also star in the pic, which was released in Puerto Rico last fall.

Peter Rawley and Frances Lausell are producers; executive producers are the Sifre Group, Morris Ruskin, Robert Katz and the Phoenix Fund in Puerto Rico.

Check out the trailer for the film here:

The deal for Art of Love was negotiated by Ben Feingold on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn and Sam Eigen for Shoreline Entertainment.