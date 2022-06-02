‘Freaky’ Filmmaker Christopher Landon To Mount ‘Arachnophobia’ Remake For Amblin

Christopher Landon (Freaky) will write and direct an Arachnophobia remake for Amblin Partners, Deadline can confirm.

The original 1990 horror-comedy starring Jeff Daniels watched as a species of South American killer spiders hitched a lift to the U.S. in a coffin—subsequently beginning to breed and kill within a small California town. Frank Marshall directed in his feature debut, with Julian Sands, Harley Jane Kozak and John Goodman rounding out the cast. Walt Disney Studios subsidiary Hollywood Pictures produced the pic, which grossed $53.21M against a $22M budget.

Amblin is partnering on the remake with James Wan’s Atomic Monster, with Wan (Malignant) and Michael Clear (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) set to produce, and Judson Scott on board as executive producer. Marshall will also exec produce, with President of Production Jeb Brody overseeing the project for Amblin, alongside EVP Lauren Abrahams and SVP Mia Maniscalco.

Landon is known for directing Universal and Blumhouse’s slasher comedy Freaky, starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton, as well as Blumhouse’s popular horror films Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U. Additional credits include Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. Up next for Atomic Monster is Gary Dauberman’s adaptation of the Stephen King book Salem’s Lot, which is slated for release on September 9. The company’s upcoming slate also includes the sci-fi horror pic M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng, as well as Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is slated for release on March 17, 2023.

Landon is repped by WME, Mosaic and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Wan by CAA, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspan Fox.