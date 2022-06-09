Apple TV+ Orders ‘Sugar’ To Series From Mark Protosevich; Colin Farrell Stars & Executive Produces

Skip to main content
Colin Farrell Mark Protosevich
(L-R) Colin Farrell and Mark Protosevich Matt Easton; courtesy photo

Apple TV+ has a sweet update to share about its big acquisition from 2021: The streamer has greenlit Sugar to series. It stars Colin Farrell and is from creator Mark Protosevich (The Cell, I Am Legend).

Farrell will also executive produce the genre-bending series from Apple Studios along with Protosevich, Simon Kinberg (X-Men), Audrey Chon (Invasion) and Scott Greenberg (The Guilty). Academy Award-nominee Fernando Meirelles (City of God) will direct as well as EP. Chip Vucelich also executive produces.

As Deadline reported exclusively in December, Apple TV+ outbid Netflix for the potential TV series. The plot has been kept under wraps but we heard it was a Los Angeles-based, contemporary take on the private detective story.

Sugar marks the second collaboration for Kinberg’s Genre Films and Apple TV+, and will stream alongside Invasion, which recently received a second season renewal. The series is described as a moving, character-driven science-fiction drama  that was co-created, written and executive produced by Kinberg and David Weil.

Farrell is repped by CAA, managers Ilene Feldman and Claudine Farrell and attorney Steve Warren. Protosevich is repped by LBI and Hanson, Jacobson law firm.

