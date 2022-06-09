Apple TV+ Orders ‘Sugar’ To Series From Mark Protosevich; Colin Farrell Stars & Executive Produces

Apple TV+ has a sweet update to share about its big acquisition from 2021: The streamer has greenlit Sugar to series. It stars Colin Farrell and is from creator Mark Protosevich (The Cell, I Am Legend).

Farrell will also executive produce the genre-bending series from Apple Studios along with Protosevich, Simon Kinberg (X-Men), Audrey Chon (Invasion) and Scott Greenberg (The Guilty). Academy Award-nominee Fernando Meirelles (City of God) will direct as well as EP. Chip Vucelich also executive produces.

As Deadline reported exclusively in December, Apple TV+ outbid Netflix for the potential TV series. The plot has been kept under wraps but we heard it was a Los Angeles-based, contemporary take on the private detective story.

Sugar marks the second collaboration for Kinberg’s Genre Films and Apple TV+, and will stream alongside Invasion, which recently received a second season renewal. The series is described as a moving, character-driven science-fiction drama that was co-created, written and executive produced by Kinberg and David Weil.

