Apple TV+ Orders ‘The Buccaneers’-Inspired Drama Series; Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah Among Lead Cast

Apple TV+ has given an eight-episode series order to a one-hour drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel The Buccaneers, with Kristine Froseth (The Assistant), Alisha Boe (When You Finish Saving The World), Josie Totah (Saved by the Bell), Aubri Ibrag (Dive Club), Imogen Waterhouse (The Outpost) and Mia Threapleton (Shadows) cast as the buccaneers.

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways (Tracey Ullman’s Show, Where This Service Will Terminate) and directed by BAFTA winner Susanna White (Bleak House, Jane Eyre, Generation Kill), the as-yet untitled series is currently in production in Scotland.

The official logline: Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning.

Froseth plays buccaneer Nan St. George, Boe is Conchita Closson, Totah portrays Mabel Elmsworth, along with Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Waterhouse as Jinny St. George and Threapleton as Honoria Marable.

BAFTA nominee Beth Willis (Doctor Who, Ashes to Ashes), Emmy winner George Faber (National Treasure, Generation Kill), Jakeways and White serve as executive producers. White will also be lead director. The untitled series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

