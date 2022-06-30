Apple TV+ Making First Big Splash At San Diego Comic-Con With Six Series

For the first time ever, Apple TV+ is heading down to San Diego Comic-Con with a huge spotlight on its genre series including Severance, For All Mankind, Mythic Quest, See, Invasion and Foundation.

Apple TV+’s original series panels at San Diego Comic-Con International will include:

Inside Severance with EP and director Ben Stiller, creator and EP Dan Erickson and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock who’ll share “innie” secrets from season one.

The Endeavor Content series follows Mark Scout (Scott), who leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

There will also be a Severance installation at the Hard Rock Hotel whereby attendees can get “severed” as they immerse themselves in the world of Lumon Industries. The experience will take new Lumon employees through their first day on the severed floor where all of their senses will be required if they hope to be reunited with their ‘outtie.’

The Alternate World of For All Mankind with creators and EPs Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, EP Maril Davis and cast members Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt who’ll converse about the series’ third season.

Season 3 is currently running on AppleTV, having premiered on June 10 and running through Aug. 12. This season, the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The Players of Mythic Quest with creator and EP Megan Ganz, EP and star David Hornsby and cast members Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Ashly Burch who’ll discuss the show and unveil an exclusive first look at the upcoming third season. The show follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Ganz, the series stars McElhenney as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft Film & Television.

Storytellers of Apple TV+ panel will include For All Mankind EP and creator Moore, Invasion EP Simon Kinberg, See EP and showrunner Jonathan Tropper, and Mythic Quest co-creator Ganz who’ll share sneak peeks of upcoming episodes of their shows. David S. Goyer will also join from the set of Foundation with a special sneak peek at the upcoming second season.

The first season of Invasion, from Oscar-nominated and 2x Emmy Award-nominated producer Kinberg and David Weil is available to watch on AppleTV+. The show follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna star.

Season 3 of See debuts on Aug. 26. The series is set in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind and leaves survivors blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed. Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Foundation is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, and chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television.

San Diego Comic-Con returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on July 20-24. Dates, times and locations for all panels will be announced closer to the event.