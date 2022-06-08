Apple’s Benjamin Franklin Series Starring Michael Douglas Adds Noah Jupe, Ludivine Sagnier, Daniel Mays, Assaad Bouab, More; Filming Starts In Paris

Apple ’s Untitled Benjamin Franklin series starring Michael Douglas is underway in Versailles, just outside Paris, we can reveal.

Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) is set to star alongside Douglas (as Benjamin Franklin) in the role of Temple Franklin, the diplomat and secretary to his grandfather Benjamin.

The eight-episode limited drama explores the story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin’s career. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France – an absolute monarchy – to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma, and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers, and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace with England of l783. The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America would not have won the Revolution.

Additional cast includes Ludivine Sagnier (Lupin) as Madame Brillon, Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!) as Vergennes, Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) as Edward Bancroft, Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent!) as Beacumarchais, Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) as John Adams, Jeanne Balibar (Irma Vep) as Helvetius and Theodore Pellerin (There’s Someone Inside Your House) as Lafayette.

The series from Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer Kirk Ellis (John Adams) and Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten, is based on the book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff.

The drama is a co-production between ITV Studios America and Apple Studios and is written and executive produced by Kirk Ellis, and directed by Tim Van Patten, who will serve as executive producer alongside Michael Douglas, Richard Plepler through EDEN productions, and Tony Krantz through Flame Ventures.

Philippe Maigret, Mark Mostyn and Howard Korder also serve as executive producers. Stacy Schiff serves as co-executive producer.