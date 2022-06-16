‘Dickinson’s Anna Baryshnikov Joins Kristen Stewart In A24’s Romantic Thriller ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ From Director Rose Glass

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Baryshnikov (Dickinson) will join Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart in A24’s romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding from double BAFTA Award-nominated director Rose Glass (Saint Maud).

The film written by Glass and Weronika Tofilska is reportedly set in the world of bodybuilding, examining a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. Film4 developed the project alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance alongside A24, which is producing and handling the pic’s global release. Andrea Cornwell is also producing for Lobo Films, alongside Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions.

Baryshnikov starred as Lavinia Dickinson, sister of poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld), in Apple’s Peabody Award-winning series, Dickinson, which came to the end of its third and final season last December. The actress made her feature film debut in Amazon’s Oscar-winning Manchester by the Sea, written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan, also appearing opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal in the Netflix indie The Kindergarten Teacher, written and directed by Sara Colangelo. Additional credits include Todd Solondz’s Wiener-Dog and the series Prodigal Son, Superior Donuts and Good Girls Revolt.

Channel 4 Television’s feature film division Film4 has recently released titles including Julia Ducournau’s Titane, Jonathan Butterell’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Rebecca Hall’s Passing, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, Will Sharpe’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Aml Ameen’s Boxing Day, Eva Husson’s Mothering Sunday, Michael Pearce’s Encounter, Prano Bailey-Bond’s Censor, Ben Sharrock’s Limbo, and The Real Charlie Chaplin from Peter Middleton and James Spinney. Forthcoming titles include Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Steve McQueen’s Occupied City, Mark Jenkin’s Enys Men, Florian Zeller’s The Son, Jim Archer’s Brian & Charles, Oliver Hermanus’ Living and Soudade Kaadan’s Nezouh.

A24 has recently released titles including the acclaimed Michelle Yeoh starrer Everything Everywhere All At Once from Daniels, which has come in as its highest-grossing film yet, and Alex Garland’s horror, Men. Upcoming releases include Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd. starring Joaquin Phoenix, and Celine Song’s directorial debut, Past Lives.

Baryshnikov is represented by CAA and Brookside Artist Management.