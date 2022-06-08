Animation Studios & Streamer Minno Partner On Faith-Based Shows, Set ‘Young David’ As Debut Project

EXCLUSIVE: Animation studios Slingshot USA and Sunrise Animation Studios have partnered with Christian streamer Minno to produce faith-based shows for kids and families, starting with Young David, about the early years of the biblical king who defeated Goliath.

The global deal includes development and production of original content of religious entertainment. The trio involved, which includes South African studio Sunrise, bring together creatives with joint expertise from the likes of DreamWorks, Pixar, Sony and Disney.

Released next year, Young David will serve as a prequel limited animation series to Slingshot’s first full length animation David, which comes out in 2025 in partnership with Angel Studios.

Young David will bring to life one of the greatest kings in history when he was a teen shepherd, with lyre, slingshot, sheep and goats to look after.

“We want to invest in projects that tell excellent stories and spark important conversations, and Young David is one of those projects,” said Erick Goss, CEO and Co-Founder of Minno. “It’s exciting to be working on a series that represents the faith traditions of so many people globally.”