Andy Fischel Named President Of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Production Company House Eleven10

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Fischel has joined Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s House Eleven10 after spending four years at Netflix on the Original Studio Film team. In the new role, he will oversee production and development for House Eleven10.

“It’s exciting to be able to have someone of Andy’s caliber so early on at House Eleven10,” said Abdul-Mateen. “Andy has great taste, experience developing large scale diverse projects and overall brings a level of expertise that will allow him to come on board and hit the ground running. It felt like a natural fit, and we’re looking forward to getting into the race.”

At Netflix, Fischel shepherded the critically-acclaimed film The Harder They Fall, written and directed by first-time feature director Jeymes Samuel, produced by Shawn Carter and James Lassiter, and starring an ensemble that included Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King. He also helped oversee the Chris Hemsworth-led thriller Spiderhead, directed by Joe Kosinski, as well as Beauty, from writer/producer Lena Waithe and director Andrew Dosunmu.

Prior to joining Netflix, Fischel was an SVP at Color Force, where he produced the hit film Crazy Rich Asians, alongside Color Force heads Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Fischel previously served as an executive at Warner Bros. Pictures, where he supervised numerous films including The Nice Guys, Entourage, Pan, Blended, and Run All Night. Before becoming an assistant at the William Morris Agency and di Bonaventura Pictures, Fischel worked as a lawyer in Los Angeles.

“From the moment I met Yahya, I was immediately drawn to his passion, integrity, thoughtfulness, and ambition. We share a genuine interest in championing original storytellers and underrepresented voices. I couldn’t be more excited to build House Eleven 10 with him,” said Fischel.

Abdul-Mateen launched House Eleven10 last year. The name of the company pays homage to his childhood home in Oakland, California. The company will bring to life the stories of Abdul-Mateen’s youth, and will uplift talent from underrepresented communities. Already in its first year, it has been announced that House Eleven10 will executive produce Scent of Burnt Flowers based on Blitz Bazawule’s book of the same name as a limited series for FX, with Abdul-Mateen attached to star, as well as Dwayne Johnson’s Emergency Contact, for which he is also attached to star. House Eleven10 will co-produce alongside Outlier Society the Amazon Studios film I Helped Destroy People with Abdul-Mateen attached to star in the project based on Janet Reitman’s 2021 New York Times article of the same name about Terry Albury, the FBI agent who was tasked with infiltrating Muslim communities post-9/11 as the only Black agent at his bureau.