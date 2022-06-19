New York Governor Candidate Andrew Giuliani Claims Vaccine Discrimination By Yet Another TV Outlet

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani won’t get a shot. But he wants television to give him a shot at convincing voters.

Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, claims that New York’s local news station, NY1, barred him from their studios for the next gubernatorial debate because he’s unvaccinated.

Last week, CBS also barred Andrew Giuliani from their studio debate because of his vaccination status.

Andrew Giuliani says he should be allowed to debate rival candidates Lee Zeldin, Harry Wilson and Rob Astorino. He proposed a neutral location or in the Chelsea studio of the cable news channel.

“NY1 Spectrum News has imposed a COVID mandate, saying that I can actually not come in the building again,” he said during a Sunday press conference.

“Your position is a blatant act of discrimination against and selective treatment of the leading candidate in the Republican primary,” he wrote to the station’s political director, Robert Hardt. “Your decision to banish me to a remote location interferes with the Republican voters’ ability to make an informed decision on June 28th.”

Andrew Giuliani claimed that he had been in the NY1 studio on April 27. NY1 said that he should not have been allowed in the studio in April, with a spokesperson saying all guests must be vaccinated and that Giuliani was aware of that when he accepted the invitation to debate.

“Mr. Giuliani accepted the invitation to the debate knowing the rules and parameters, which include the need to be vaccinated in order to appear live. He will be online, given the same visual space as others, and we are even sending a podium with our camera crew to ensure a similar look and feel for our viewers,” Huff said.