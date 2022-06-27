Andie MacDowell Joins Cast Of New Hallmark Series ‘The Way Home’

Andie MacDowell (Maid) is returning to the Hallmark Channel to star in The Way Home, the network’s new, original primetime series that was greenlit last month and announced exclusively on Deadline. It was the first series to get a pickup at Hallmark since 2016.

MacDowell will play Del, matriarch of the Landry family and a pillar of the close-knit community of her small, Canadian farm town. She and her daughter Kat have been estranged from each other following tragic events that left their family forever changed and prompted Kat to move away. When Kat unexpectedly returns many years later with her teenage daughter whom Del has never met, the three generations of women embark on an enlightening journey to find their way back to each other and learn important lessons about their family’s past.

“We’ve found our perfect Del Landry in Andie MacDowell,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “It was crucial to cast someone with the ability to handle the nuances and depth of the role and we can’t wait to see her bring Del to life.”

“Our viewers loved Andie MacDowell when she starred in Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, our first original primetime series,” added Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome her home to Hallmark Channel and we know our fans will fall in love with her all over again.”

MacDowell played municipal court judge Olivia Lockhart in Cedar Cove from 2013-15.

The Way Home is executive produced by Marly Reed and Arnie Zipursky for Neshama Entertainment; Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment; and Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and MacDowell. It will premiere on Hallmark in 2023.

MacDowell is represented by RMS Productions and Gersh.