‘Andi Mack’ Actor Stoney Westmoreland Sentenced To Two Years In Federal Prison

Salt Lake City prosecutors said Westmoreland, 48, found a Grindr profile operated by a police detective near where the Disney Channel sitcom is filmed. According to court documents, on December 13 the actor took a ridesharing service to meet the boy to take him back to his hotel room. He was arrested that day, and Disney cut ties with him hours later.

An affidavit filed this month in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City indicated that Westmoreland began communicating online with a user he believed was underage “on an Internet app used for dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.”

The age of the alleged victim is the same as the central characters on Andi Mack and the young actors who play them. The comedy, created by Terri Minsky, follows 13-year-old Andi Mack and her best friends, Cyrus Goodman and Buffy Driscoll, as they attend middle school.