‘Andi Mack’ Actor Stoney Westmoreland Sentenced To Two Years In Federal Prison

UPDATE: Stoney Westmoreland, charged with attempting to lure a minor into sex, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison and ten years of supervised release. Westmoreland copped a plea deal with prosecutors after the actor originally faced a ten year sentence,. But he was allowed to plead down to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor.
EARLIER: Stoney Westmoreland, who played the grandfather on Disney Channel sitcom Andi Mack until he was fired amid allegations of trying to arrange online to have sex with a 13-year-old, has been charged with six felony counts involving the case.
Today’s counts include attempted exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor.
