‘America’s Got Talent’ Dominates Tuesday Ratings, ‘FBI’ Repeats Hold Up Well Against Original Reality Fare

Three weeks in, NBC’s stalwart America’s Got Talent continues to tower over the summer competition. Down just a fraction from its first two episodes, the variety competition drew 5.95 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 in the fast nationals.

AGT is being used to launch new viral video-inspired NBC series Dancing With Myself (2.13M, 0.3 rating in 18-49), which also is keeping relatively steady but has not been able to capitalize on its big lead-in.

Underscoring the repeatability of crime drama procedurals, reruns of the three FBI series on CBS ranked as #2, #3 and #4 behind AGT for the night in total viewers.

ABC’s reality block of established reality performers Holey Moley and The Chase has been solid, with the Muppets-themed new season of Holey Moley taking second place for the night in the demo (0.4 rating) behind AGT.

Fox was paced by staple MasterChef Junior, which tied The Chase, Dancing With Myself and the FBI repeat for #3 in the demo for the night. The cooking competition improved on the delivery in the hour by TMZ’s Johnny Depp-Amber Heard special last week.

The CW’s Tom Swift (0.29M, 0.1) held up OK with a rerun of Superman & Lois as a lead-in vs. an original last week.