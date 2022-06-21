‘American Housewife,’ ‘9-1-1’ & ‘The Rookie’ Sold In 95% Of U.S. For Fall Syndication Debuts

American Housewife, 9-1-1 and The Rookie have been cleared in more than 95% of the U.S. to make their broadcast syndication debuts in September. American Housewife will air seven days a week beginning September 12, while weekend telecasts of 9-1-1 and The Rookie will begin September 17, Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution announced today.

American Housewife has been sold to stations from broadcast groups including the CBS Television Stations, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Weigel Broadcasting, Nexstar Media Group, E.W. Scripps Company, Hubbard Broadcasting, Hearst Communications, Gray Television, Bahakel Communications, Tegna Media, Lockwood Broadcast Group, Mission Broadcasting, Cox Media Group, Allen Media, Standard Media Group, NPG Broadcasting and American Spirit Media.

The series, starring Katy Mixon, aired on ABC for five seasons. It was created by Sarah Dunn and was produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz served as showrunners of and the series was executive produced by Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz.

9-1-1 will launch weekends on stations from broadcast groups including the ABC Owned Television Stations, Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television, Cox Media Group, Hearst Communications, E.W. Scripps Company, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tegna Media and Weigel Broadcasting.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series, which will debut its sixth season on Fox this fall.

The Rookie has been licensed for weekend runs to stations from broadcast groups including the ABC Owned Television Stations, CBS Television Stations, Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television, Cox Media Group, Hearst Communications, E.W. Scripps Company, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tegna Media.

Alexi Hawley is creator and executive producer of The Rookie. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The series, starring Nathan Fillion, enters its fifth season on ABC this fall.