Ukonwa Ojo Departing As Amazon Studios & Prime Video Chief Marketing Officer

Ukonwa Ojo, who arrived at Amazon Studios and Prime Video close to two years ago as Chief Marketing Officer, is exiting.

In a memo to staff Tuesday about Ojo’s departure, Mike Hopkins, SVP Prime Video & Amazon Studios, wrote that he’s “reaching out to senior marketing team members in the coming days on how we best move forward.”

During her tenure at the studio, Ojo was a key part of the campaigns for their most watched movie, Coming 2 America; Aaron Sorkin’s three-time Oscar-nominated Being the Ricardos; and series The Boys, Wheel of Time and Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad.

Prior to Amazon, Ojo was a CMO of MAC Cosmetics and Coty. At MAC, she focused on customer engagement and product innovation. At Coty, she led P&L, brand development strategy, advertising, innovation, social/digital, design, and media planning/buying. Prior to those posts, Ojo was an SVP at CoverGirl, and held brand and general management positions at Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills Corp. and Meadwestvaco Corp.

Here is Hopkins’ note to staff:

I want to share the news today that Ukonwa Ojo, our Chief Marketing Officer, is leaving Prime Video and Amazon Studios. For nearly two years, Ukonwa has supported the Prime Video brand and its broad and growing content slate with focus, passion, and commitment. She has led a talented marketing team that created engaging new ways to connect with our customers, with innovative campaigns for movies like Coming to America 2 and Being the Ricardos, and the series The Boys, Wheel of Time and The Underground Railroad, to name just a few. I know you’ll join me in thanking Ukonwa for her contributions and wishing her all the best moving forward.

We will use this transition period to evaluate our organizational needs as we continue on our path to become the most-loved video subscription service, and the preferred entertainment hub of curated content that engages our customers worldwide. I’ll be reaching out to senior marketing team members in the coming days on how we best move forward.

I want every member of the marketing organization to be assured that you are valued and appreciated. I’m aware how demanding your jobs are and how hard you are working. I know too that transitions can be unsettling, and I ask for your patience as we work through this period.

As always, I look forward to working alongside all of you as we continue to grow our ever-expanding business – together.

Mike