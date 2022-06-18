You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Update: Production Suspended On Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’ After Two Actors Die, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse: Barry Levinson Talks 'On The Waterfront'
Read the full story

Alysia Reiner, April Matthis And Joel De La Fuente Added To Brooke Berman Film ‘Ramona At Midlife’

Alysia Reiner, April Matthis And Joel De La Fuente
Laurie Bailey/Jean Chambers/ Harold Julian

Writer/director Brooke Berman has added Alysia Reiner (Captain Marvel), Joel De La Fuente (The Man in the High Castle) and April Matthis (New Amsterdam) to the cast of the new Yvonne Woods starring comedy Ramona at Midlife.

The dark comedy follows a single mother and former literary “It Girl” who discovers that her unflattering current reality is the subject of a hot filmmaker’s newest project. As Ramona faces up to her disappointments and wrecked friendships, she finds true creative power and is finally ready to become her best self. A comedy about who we are now.

Producer Kristen Vaganos says, “In her directorial debut, Brooke brings together a stellar cast of actors and long-time collaborators hailing from her 25-year long career in theater and film to tell this female-driven tale about who gets to tell whose story – and why it matters.”

Rosemarie Dewitt, Scarlett Sher, Cathy Curtin, Rob Beitzel, and Zarah Mahler also star in the film which begins shooting month in New York City.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad