‘Almost Famous’ Musical Sets Broadway Opening, Announces Cast

The stage musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film Almost Famous will will begin Broadway previews on Tuesday, September 13, with an official opening on Tuesday, October 11, and a cast featuring Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling and Casey Likes.

The venue will be a Shubert theater to be announced.

“Broadway fans and rock fans have so much in common,” said Crowe, who wrote the musical’s book and lyrics (with original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt). “We obsess over the music, we pore over every possible recording we find, and we treasure those moments when an artist stands on a stage, opens their heart in that most personal way, and creates real magic. Suddenly everything seems possible.

“Almost Famous,” he continued, “has always been about the power of that connection: hearing a piece of music for the first time, looking into a person’s eyes and feeling the electricity, finding your tribe. The line ‘it’s all happening’ has always been so key to the show, and now that we’re heading to Broadway, it’s finally come true. It actually is… all happening.”

The Broadway company will also include Rob Colletti, Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee. Jeremy Herrin directs, with choreography by Sarah O’Gleby,

The announcement was made today by producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel Group.

Set in 1973, Almost Famous follows 15-year-old William Miller (Casey Likes), an aspiring music journalist hired by Rolling Stone magazine to go on the road with an up-and-coming band. The official synopsis: “William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. It’s a celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.”

The musical had its world premiere in Crowe’s hometown of San Diego at The Old Globe in 2019 where it set the record for the highest-grossing show in the theater’s 90-year history. Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the original Broadway cast album this fall.

Wood, who will play rocker Russell Hammond, is best known for his portrayal of Mon-El in the CW series Supergirl. Larsen, who will portray William’s mother Elaine, has performed on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Avenue Q, Xanadu, All Shook Up and Rent. Pfeiffer, as band follower Penny Lane, most recently premiered her solo show You Are Here for Audible Theatre and will next star in Tyler Perry’s Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues. Gehling (Waitress, Jersey Boys) will play singer Jeff Bebe.

Likes will be making his Broadway debut in the role of William Miller. He originated the role at The Old Globe.

The design team for Almost Famous will include Derek McLane (scenic design), David Zinn (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), and Peter Hylenski (sound design). (Due to scheduling conflicts, Lorin Latarro has departed the production and will be credited with Additional Choreography for her remaining contributions.)