Michael Senzon Upped To President Of Digital At Allen Media Group

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has promoted Michael Senzon to President of Digital, overseeing the company’s worldwide direct-to-consumer and streaming portfolio. He had been SVP Digital and General Manager of AMG’s streaming platform Local Now.

Digital veteran Senzon joined the Weather Channel/Weather Group just as Allen completed its purchase in March 2018, and Local Now has seen explosive growth in the past year under Senzon’s leadership. It is the only free-streaming service to use artificial intelligence and proprietary software to provide more than 450 local and national channels, local news, weather, traffic and sports and other content to every city in America, geofenced to the user’s ZIP code.

Before joining AMG, Senzon spent his career in the digital/streaming space, including stints at ABC, CNN and CNBC.

“Michael Senzon’s promotion is well-deserved, and he is the ideal executive to lead and accelerate our digital first strategy as we expand our direct-to-consumer products worldwide,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Delivering excellent user experiences demands passion and expertise across business, content, product and technology – and Michael provides this unique blend of leadership for AMG Digital every day.”

AMG’s digital team launched several new products in the past year, including the Weather Channel’s first direct-to-consumer product offering and free streamers Sports.TV and TheGrio.

“I am honored to be leading and partnering with the best digital teams on the planet,” Senzon said. “We have the essential components required to remain highly competitive in the streaming arena, and Byron Allen’s vision, digital-first culture, unrivaled proprietary technology and laser focus on delivering excellent content and product experiences will continue to expand as we all forge ahead together.”