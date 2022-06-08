Chris Malone Joins Allen Media Group As EVP, Head Of Corporate Development

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has hired veteran finance exec Chris Malone as EVP, Head of Corporate Development. Based at AMG’s Los Angeles headquarters, he will work with the company’s senior management in M&A efforts and other corporate strategic initiatives involving capital markets, private equity and credit.

Coming to AMG from his recent position as a principal at Stellex Capital Management, Malone played an integral role in financing notable AMG transactions during the past five years, including its 2018 acquisition of The Weather Channel and the purchase of several broadcast network-affiliated TV stations nationwide.

“I am very excited to welcome Chris Malone to the Allen Media Group family as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Development, where he will be valuable in helping to lead our M&A efforts and other strategic financial initiatives,” said Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Chris will play a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue its trajectory of growth and execute on the large number of acquisition opportunities in front of us.”

Added Malone: “It has been exciting to see the strong growth of Allen Media Group over the past five years, and it is even more exciting to join at such a dynamic time for the company. The industry is experiencing rapid transformation as well as increased consolidation and Allen Media Group is well-positioned to capitalize on this changing paradigm given its strong and differentiated position. I look forward to working with the Allen Media Group team to execute on the short-term and long-term acquisition targets.”