AllBlk Greenlights Supernatural Drama ‘Wicket City’ Starring Vanessa Bell Calloway, Taylor Polidore, More

EXCLUSIVE: AllBlk has greenlit the supernatural drama Wicket City from executive producers Tressa “Azarel” Smallwood and Donte Lee set to debut this winter.

(Top L-R) Shaquita Smith, Mercedez McDowell, Chantal Maurice, Chanel Mack, (Bottom L-R) Rhonda Morman, Malika Blessing, Columbus Short, and Rolonda Rochelle ALLBLK

The ensemble cast includes Vanessa Bell Calloway, Taylor Polidore, Shaquita Smith, Mercedez McDowell, Chantal Maurice, Chanel Mack, Rhonda Morman, Malika Blessing, Columbus Short, and Rolonda Rochelle.

While living their best life in Atlanta, four young, chic, modern-day witches, Jordan Davis (Smith), Mona De La Cruz (McDowell), Angela Harris (Maurice), and Sherise Baker (Mack) make the acquaintance of Camille (Polidore), a naturally powerful witch who is oblivious to her gift.

Reluctantly, Camille joins the women for a spell, but things take a menacing turn resulting in an accidental death. The witches quickly perform a forbidden resurrection spell, however, it is too late, as a dark sinister being is brought back from the other side. Now, between their complicated personal lives, unearthed secrets of the past, and attempting to defeat a powerful wraith, this coven is in for the most dangerous ride of their lives.

Bell Calloway portrays Tabitha, owner of Charm City Awakening and longtime mentor to the coven.

Morman portrays Claudette, a formerly powerful witch who is intent on regaining the powers that were reluctantly taken from her.

Blessing portrays Caden, a mysterious stranger who the coven believes is a threat.

Short portrays the dangerous sorcerer The Handler.

Rochelle portrays Kendria, Camille’s mother who warns her of the dangers lurking ahead.

“Tressa and I have worked together over the years on various projects, and I’m delighted we’ve reunited once again on Wicked City,” said Brett Dismuke, General Manager, AllBlk & WE tv. “As content offerings continue to evolve at AllBlk, this supernatural drama delivers something different we are confident will resonate with subscribers.”

Added Nikki Love, SVP, Development & Production, AllBlk, “The storyline of Black witches is something we hardly see, if ever, within the wildly popular supernatural, sci-fi, and fantasy genre. The addition of Wicked City to AllBlk’s continuously growing roster provides diverse Black representation in an otherwise underrepresented space. We look forward to being a part of the narrative.”

Currently shooting in Atlanta, GA, Wicked City is executive produced by Tressa “Azarel” Smallwood of Mega Mind Media, and Donte Lee with Kevin Key who will produce, and Dale Lewis who will direct for Relentless Studio. Melissa Llewellyn-Alston will serve as producer. General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love will serve as executive producers for AllBlk.

“My goal has always been to give emerging, talented Black writers opportunities to showcase new and engaging stories,” said Smallwood. “When writers Kristin Iris Johnson and Serena M. Lee approached me with the concept for Wicked City, I knew we had something new and different that hadn’t been seen on TV before. Wicked City not only showcases a broader diversity of Blackness, it fills the gap of the kind of Black supernatural content that so many in our community have wanted to see but have been perpetually deprived of. I am so excited to work with Brett and AllBlk on bringing this kind of new content to a platform that unapologetically centers Black stories.”