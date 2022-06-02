AllBlk Greenlights Drama Series ‘Hush’ Starring Joyful Drake, Caryn Ward Ross, Erica Mena, More

EXCLUSIVE: AllBlk has greenlit the drama series Hush from creator Angela Burt-Murray. Joyful Drake (P Valley, The Quad), Caryn Ward Ross (Monogamy, Lucifer), Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop, Sacrifice), Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), and TS Madison (The TS Madison Experience, Zoya) are set to star.

The 8-episode (35 minutes) new series tells the story of “relationship fixer” Dr. Draya Logan (Drake), a top marriage and sex therapist, TV personality, and best-selling author entangled in a web of lies, sex, and murder that could cost her everything.

The streamer describes Logan as the gatekeeper of her high-profile clients’ secrets whose job is to keep their trysts away from the media. She also hosts therapeutic couples’ retreats for those in dire straits. But after she launches her ‘Penthouse Project,’ the deadly secrets of three women threaten her career and life when a dead body is found, and the police identify her as the primary suspect.

Ross will play Jordan Vincent, a desperate housewife who’s about to launch a questionable business to save her family from financial ruin.

Mena plays Gina Rodriguez, a calculating aspiring Reality TV star married to a professional baseball player who yearns for the spotlight.

Dillard Bassett stars as trophy wife Syleena Gibson who keeps her marriage to her high-powered attorney husband spicy by fulling his fantasies, alone and with others, despite the dangers.

Madison joins as Mona Dee, a ruthless kingpin of a drug family and strip club owner running her business with an iron fist.

“Hush personifies the mysterious, captivating and edgy programming our subscribers crave as we continue to push the envelope with our content offerings at AllBlk,” said Nikki Love, SVP, Development & Production of AllBlk. “Honoring our commitment to providing a home for Black creatives in front of and behind the camera, we are excited to partner with Angela Burt-Murray to bring this fast-paced, smart, risqué drama to life.”

Creator and executive producer Burt-Murray added, “From the therapist looking to write her comeback story and a desperate housewife fighting to save her family to the baller’s wife playing with fire and a street-smart baddie making boss moves, the women of Hush are sexually empowered and driven to succeed no matter the cost. I’m thrilled AllBLK embraced this new twisty, sexy drama about four dynamic women who will stop at nothing to get who and what they want.”

Shot in and around the Washington DC metropolitan area, Hush is also written by Bree West. Bree and Chuck West of OCTET Productions will serve as showrunners and executive producers alongside Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love for AllBlk.