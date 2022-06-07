All3Media Appoints Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Boss

Studio Lambert and Neal Street-owner All3Media has appointed its first ever Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Annika Allen joins the super-indie from Barclays’ Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion division and will oversee strategy, working with All3Media’s mainly British-based production companies that also includes Fleabag producer Two Brothers Pictures, Des indie New Pictures and Objective Fiction.

She will work with HR and talent teams, build external stakeholder relationships and also contribute to sector-wide diversity and inclusion work.

The move comes after All3Media commissioned consultancy Included last year to undertake a group-wide mapping project of its diversity offering.

Allen will report into COO Sara Geater, who said her “experience will enable us to continually improve our working practices, attitudes, and behaviours.”

Allen said All3Media is “in a great position to take advantage of the many opportunities that are presented by diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Allen began her career in television and journalism and has a wide range of factual and entertainment credits, following stints at Cactus TV, TalkbackThames, Maverick and RDF Television.