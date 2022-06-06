‘All Of Us Are Dead’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

All of Us Are Dead will be coming back to life for another go-round. Netflix has renewed the hit Korean drama series for a second season. The pickup was announced Monday on Day 1 of Netflix’s Geeked Week. You can watch the cast video above.

There has been skyrocketing interest in Korean dramas in the wake of Squid Game‘s phenomenal success. The zombie YA series rose to No. 1 in its seventh day of release on Netflix’s U.S. daily Top 10 list, riding on the coattails of Squid Game, which hit the top spot on Day 4 of its release. After its premiere, All of Us Are Dead shot straight into the top 10 most watched non-English TV series in 91 countries and stayed there for two consecutive weeks. It also drew 361 million viewing hours in its first 10 days.

The 12-episode first season follows a group of students trapped in their high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion.

Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su are creators and directors; Lee JQ is showrunner, and Chun Sung-il is writer. The cast includes Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lim Jae-hyeok and Lee You-mi.