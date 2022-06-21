‘All American: Homecoming’: Rhoyle Ivy King Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Nathaniel Hardin in the second season of All American: Homecoming. Rhoyle Ivy King, who heavily recurred as the character in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season.

A spinoff of CW’s All American, written by Nkechi “NK” Okoro, Season 2 will continue to delve into the lives of students and athletes at a distinguished HBCU, and the struggles these young adults face while trying to find their footing.

Courtesy of Rhoyle Ivy King

King’s Nathaniel is the non-binary, gender-fluid personification of fly AF. Equally masculine and feminine, Nate brings another kind of hustle to Bringston that isn’t found on a field or court – she’s a pre-law student, a thriving stylist and loyal above all. Her friends are her world, particularly her besties Simone (Geffri Maya )and Keisha (Netta Walker). The series also stars Mitchell Edwards (Cam Watkins), Peyton ‘Alex’ Smith (Damon Sims), Kelly Jenrette (Amara Patterson), and Cory Hardrict (Coach Marcus Turner).

“Promoting Rhoyle to a series regular this season was an absolute no brainer. He stole our hearts with his talent and joie de vivre the minute he stepped into that audition,” said Executive Producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll. “Bringston would not be the same without Nathaniel.”

King appeared in 10 episodes in the first season.

The drama is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers.

King’s previous credits include Pose, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Party of Five. King will also star in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiering later this year. King is repped by Established Artists.