Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig & Antonio Banderas To Star In Jon Keeyes’ Thriller ‘The Last Girl’ For Yale Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Belgravia), Shelley Hennig (Unfriended) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) have signed on to star in Jon Keeyes’ thriller The Last Girl for Yale Entertainment, which will head into production in Ireland this summer.

In the film written by Charles Burnley, Eve plays a private investigator forced into a dangerous alliance with a killer (Hennig) in order to uncover a quiet town’s grisly criminal underbelly and clear the name of her mentor (Banderas), who is implicated in the crimes.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Michael J. Rothstein are producing for Yale Entertainment, along with Richard Bolger and Conor Barry from Hail Mary Pictures, and Richard Clabaugh. Executive producers include Jesse Korman and Jeffrey Tussi from Yale, Nick Donnermeyer from Yale’s Great Escape, BondIt’s Luke Taylor and Matt Helderman, Kurt Ebner, Stephen Braun, Kade Thomas, Jason Kringstein, Scott Levenson, Richard Switzer, Colby Cote, Lee Broda, Aden Darmody, Jonathan Zuck, Luke Daniels, Shaun Sanghani, Tyler Konney, and Grant Johnson. Yale’s recently launched sales banner Great Escape, led by Donnermeyer, will handle worldwide sales.

Eve recently starred in Epix’s limited series Belgravia from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and next will be seen in Prime Video’s drama series The Power. The actress just wrapped roles in the action-comedy Freelance, with John Cena and Alison Brie, as well as the horror film The Queen Mary. Additional credits include Netflix’s Black Mirror and Paramount’s Star Trek Into Darkness.

Hennig is known for roles in the horror film Unfriended, the MTV series Teen Wolf and the Netflix rom-com When We First Met with Adam Devine and Alexandra Daddario. She also starred in the Hulu series Dollface with Kat Dennigs and the Netflix series The Woman in the House with Kristen Bell, recently wrapped filming on Teen Wolf: The Movie and can currently be seen starring in the supernatural comedy Gatlopp.

Banderas’ decades-long career has spanned stage and screen, in both the United States and his native Spain. He’s a frequent collaborator of iconic Spanish writer-director Pedro Almodóvar who has starred in a number of his most notable titles, including Pain and Glory, for which he won the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival, also landing an Academy Award nomination in the same category. He can currently be seen starring with Penelope Cruz in the Spanish comedy Official Competition, is set to return as the voice of Puss in Boots in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and next year stars in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Keeyes serves as Head of Production at Yale Productions and has previously directed features including The Survivalist, Rogue Hostage, The Harrowing, Element, Phobia and Doom Room, among others. Other upcoming projects from the filmmaker include the thriller Code Name Banshee with Banderas and Jaime King, and the dramedy Butterscotch.

Other upcoming projects from Yale Entertainment include the recently-wrapped thriller The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello and Maya Hawke, writer-director David Duchovny’s adaptation of his novel Bucky F*cking Dent, in which he’ll also star, and Brittany Snow’s feature directorial debut, September 17th.

Eve is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group in the UK, Alchemy Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Hennig by APA, Alchemy Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; and Banderas by NuCo Media Group and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.